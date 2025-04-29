Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, competing with Starlink

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 17344 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 48698 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 52880 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 39742 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 33314 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 44068 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 36556 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 15057 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 32733 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 79608 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
3.4m/s
34%
755 mm
Popular news

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 15748 views

Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage

April 28, 11:07 PM • 4110 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 11808 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 12094 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

02:17 AM • 7828 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 25173 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 44084 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 36569 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 32741 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 79617 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 18120 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 38589 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 38391 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 145452 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 59411 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, competing with Starlink

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Amazon has launched 27 Kuiper satellites, worth $10 billion, to provide broadband internet around the world. The company plans to launch 3,236 satellites and begin serving customers as early as this year.

Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, competing with Starlink

Amazon's first 27 satellites for the Kuiper broadband internet group were launched into space from Florida in the US on Monday, launching the long-delayed deployment of an internet-from-space network that will compete with SpaceX's Starlink, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

The satellites are the first of 3,236 that Amazon plans to send into low Earth orbit as part of Project Kuiper, a $10 billion project unveiled in 2019 to provide broadband internet around the world to consumers, businesses and governments - customers that SpaceX has courted for years.

Located atop an Atlas V rocket from the Boeing and Lockheed Martin United Launch Alliance joint venture, the batch of 27 satellites was launched into space at 7 p.m. EDT (2:00 a.m. Kyiv time) from the rocket company's launch pad at the nation's space forces station at Cape Canaveral. Bad weather canceled the initially scheduled launch attempt on April 9.

Atlas V Kuiper 1

Kuiper is perhaps Amazon's biggest bet, pitting it against Starlink, as well as global telecom providers such as AT&T and T-Mobile. The company is positioning the service as a boon to rural areas where connectivity is limited or non-existent.

Within hours, or perhaps days, of the launch, Amazon is expected to publicly confirm initial contact with all of the satellites from its mission control center in Redmond, Washington. If all goes according to plan, the company said it expects to "begin serving customers later this year."

ULA may launch five more Kuiper missions this year, ULA CEO Tory Bruno told Reuters in an interview this month. Amazon said in a 2020 FCC filing that it could begin service in some northern and southern regions with 578 satellites, with coverage expanding toward the Earth's equator as the company launches new satellites.

The web services and e-commerce giant's Project Kuiper is an ambitious entry into space with a late start in a market dominated by SpaceX. But Amazon executives see the company's deep experience in consumer products and its established cloud computing business, with which Kuiper will be linked, as an advantage over Starlink.

Politico: key competitor Eutelsat won’t immediately break Starlink’s grip on wartime communications in Ukraine07.04.25, 10:00 • 11170 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
Boeing
SpaceX
United States
Brent
$64.17
Bitcoin
$94,280.40
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,320.35
Ethereum
$1,796.94