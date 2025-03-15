Australia is ready to consider sending peacekeepers to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his country is ready to discuss sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.
Details
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that his country is ready to discuss sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, stressing Australia's openness to participating in international initiatives to support stability and peace.
The initiative to create a peacekeeping mission belongs to Britain and France, which belong to the "coalition of willing" to ensure lasting peace in the region.
The discussion of this issue took place after a meeting of leaders of a number of states, convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Recall
Recently, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his joining the virtual meeting of the coalition, where he confirmed strong support for Ukraine. The leaders agreed on concrete actions to support the country.
