Australia calls for de-escalation after US strikes on Iran

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Exclusive
07:59 AM • 11365 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 55008 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 81719 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 140422 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 100118 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 126547 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 234023 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 195500 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 93872 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95859 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Iran avoided damage from US strikes by preemptively removing materials from nuclear facilities - BBCJune 22, 02:28 AM • 12765 views
US strike on Iran: Israel's reaction emergesJune 22, 02:59 AM • 14134 views
UN makes urgent statement regarding US strikes on IranJune 22, 03:46 AM • 11888 views
A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: detailsJune 22, 05:47 AM • 15163 views
Iran says true war "starts right now" after US strike - MediaJune 22, 06:07 AM • 17257 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 140409 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 234016 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 195491 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 126823 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 176209 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 27136 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 54993 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 36144 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 41842 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 50042 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

Australia calls for de-escalation after US strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Australia calls for de-escalation after US missile strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. The Australian government emphasizes the risk of a large-scale conflict and the importance of a diplomatic resolution.

Australia calls for de-escalation after US strikes on Iran

Against the backdrop of US missile strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities, the Australian government has called for restraint, dialogue, and a diplomatic resolution. Despite some opposition politicians supporting Washington's actions, the current government in Canberra refrains from directly endorsing the attack, emphasizing the risk of widespread conflict in the region.

This is reported by Bloomberg, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Australian government has called for restraint and a return to diplomatic channels after the United States' airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. The American side has already warned of possible further strikes if the situation escalates.

As of Sunday evening, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refrained from public statements regarding the incident. At the same time, an official government spokesperson reiterated the serious threat posed by "Iran's nuclear program and its ballistic missile development program to international peace and security."

Despite its alliance with the US, Australia continues to resist pressure from the Trump administration to increase defense spending. Albanese secured his election victory on May 3, in part, by criticizing the opposition Liberal-National Coalition for attempting to implement an unpopular "Trump-style agenda" in the country.

Opposition home affairs spokesperson Andrew Hastie criticized the government's stance following the American strikes.

The Coalition does not want war, but we believe that these were necessary actions by the United States military. We support the United States, and the Albanese government should also support the United States

 - he said. 

He was supported by Senator Dave Sharma, a former Australian Ambassador to Israel, who called on Canberra to express support for Washington. In his opinion, "the outcome that is clearly in Australia’s national interest is an Iran that is no longer able to seek nuclear weapons, that is not supporting armed terrorist groups in the region, and is not harboring imperialistic plans for its neighbors."

We need to focus on the outcome we want here in Australia, and I think the U.S. military strikes overnight help achieve that outcome

- Sharma added. 

Defense Minister warns against escalation Before news of the American attacks broke, Australia's Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles warned against a possible escalation of the conflict.

We are concerned about the prospect of escalation here and this devolving into some broader conflict. And that's why we're using our international voice, along with many other countries, to de-escalate and to emphasize dialogue, to emphasize diplomacy

- he emphasized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Anthony Albanese
Australia
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9