Australia calls for de-escalation after US strikes on Iran

Against the backdrop of US missile strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities, the Australian government has called for restraint, dialogue, and a diplomatic resolution. Despite some opposition politicians supporting Washington's actions, the current government in Canberra refrains from directly endorsing the attack, emphasizing the risk of widespread conflict in the region.

The Australian government has called for restraint and a return to diplomatic channels after the United States' airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. The American side has already warned of possible further strikes if the situation escalates.

As of Sunday evening, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refrained from public statements regarding the incident. At the same time, an official government spokesperson reiterated the serious threat posed by "Iran's nuclear program and its ballistic missile development program to international peace and security."

Despite its alliance with the US, Australia continues to resist pressure from the Trump administration to increase defense spending. Albanese secured his election victory on May 3, in part, by criticizing the opposition Liberal-National Coalition for attempting to implement an unpopular "Trump-style agenda" in the country.

Opposition home affairs spokesperson Andrew Hastie criticized the government's stance following the American strikes.

The Coalition does not want war, but we believe that these were necessary actions by the United States military. We support the United States, and the Albanese government should also support the United States - he said.

He was supported by Senator Dave Sharma, a former Australian Ambassador to Israel, who called on Canberra to express support for Washington. In his opinion, "the outcome that is clearly in Australia’s national interest is an Iran that is no longer able to seek nuclear weapons, that is not supporting armed terrorist groups in the region, and is not harboring imperialistic plans for its neighbors."

We need to focus on the outcome we want here in Australia, and I think the U.S. military strikes overnight help achieve that outcome - Sharma added.

Defense Minister warns against escalation Before news of the American attacks broke, Australia's Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles warned against a possible escalation of the conflict.

We are concerned about the prospect of escalation here and this devolving into some broader conflict. And that's why we're using our international voice, along with many other countries, to de-escalate and to emphasize dialogue, to emphasize diplomacy - he emphasized.

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.