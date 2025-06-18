Trump's "Doomsday Plane" Made a Strange Flight Amidst Escalating Middle East Situation

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump's emergency command aircraft, a Boeing E-4B, was spotted on a mysterious flight from Louisiana to Maryland. Social media speculation suggests this is linked to the tense situation in the Middle East, reports **UNN** citing DailyMail.

Details

The aircraft departed from Bossier City at 5:56 PM Eastern Time, flew along the coast, and made a loop around the Virginia-North Carolina border before landing at Joint Base Andrews at 10:01 PM.

The flight lasted over four hours, which fueled online rumors, especially after users noticed the never-before-seen call sign ORDER01 instead of the usual ORDER6.

A squadron of four E-4Bs conducts regular flights throughout the year to maintain military readiness. However, some observers suggested the mission might be related to enhanced presidential security amid growing concerns about nuclear escalation in the Middle East.

Tensions have risen following reports that Trump is ready to support Israel's military efforts against Iran, demanding "unconditional surrender" from Tehran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated in a televised address on Wednesday that his country would not accept Trump's call for unconditional surrender.

For reference

The Boeing E-4B "Nightwatch," also known as the "Doomsday Plane," serves as a flying command post for key officials during crises, specifically designed to survive a nuclear attack and coordinate military actions.

Addendum

The U.S. has moved at least 30 military aircraft to Europe in three days. This could be related to rising tensions after the start of the Israeli operation against Iran's nuclear program.

Iran has warned the U.S. of a harsh response in case of direct involvement in Israel's military campaign. Thousands have left Tehran after an exchange of missile strikes between Iran and Israel.