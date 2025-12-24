$42.100.05
Algeria declares French colonialism a "state crime" and demands reparations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

In Algeria, parliament supported a bill recognizing the 130-year French occupation as a war crime, demanding compensation and apologies. The document criminalizes the approval of colonialism and obliges France to deactivate nuclear test sites.

Algeria declares French colonialism a "state crime" and demands reparations

The Algerian parliament has supported a radical bill that officially recognizes the 130-year French occupation as an act of aggression, a war crime, and a crime against humanity. The document obliges Paris to pay compensation and issue an official apology. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The law, adopted by the lower house, classifies 27 types of crimes committed by France between 1830 and 1962. These include mass killings of civilians, torture, and the use of unconventional weapons. A separate clause requires Paris to decontaminate territories in the Sahara Desert, where French nuclear tests were conducted in the 1960s, as well as to provide maps of contaminated areas and pay compensation to victims.

Criminalization of "glorification" of colonialism

The new legislation introduces strict penalties for approving or justifying the colonial past in media, books, or public statements. Violators face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of approximately 7,720 US dollars.

Algeria threatens France over consul's detention13.04.25, 04:07 • 4278 views

The bill is not directed against any people, does not seek revenge or incite hatred. Rather, it is based on the established principle that crimes against humanity cannot be erased by the passage of time, justified by force, or silenced.

— emphasized Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Boughali.

Diplomatic crisis and economic risks

The parliament's decision comes amid the deepest rift in relations between the two countries in a decade. Tensions escalated after French President Emmanuel Macron supported Morocco's claims to Western Sahara, which Algeria viewed as a betrayal. Despite the political conflict, France remains dependent on Algerian gas supplies, and TotalEnergies continues to work on joint oil projects.

For the document to finally enter into force, it must be approved by the upper house of parliament and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Algeria accuses France of destabilizing the situation in the country16.12.24, 05:37 • 19641 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Bloomberg L.P.
Morocco
Emmanuel Macron
France