Terror in Tel Aviv: four people were stabbed to death

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 110317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 107056 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 115056 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 117263 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 142178 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105749 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 143030 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103964 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113584 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117056 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Terror in Tel Aviv: four people were stabbed to death

Terror in Tel Aviv: four people were stabbed to death

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28957 views

A Moroccan citizen with a U.S. residence permit stabbed four people in Tel Aviv. The attacker was shot by civilians, the victims are in light condition.

At least four people were injured in a terrorist attack on Tuesday night in Tel Aviv, Israel. This is reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Details

Police confirmed that the attack was terrorist in nature after conducting an initial investigation. According to law enforcement officials, the attacker first stabbed three people on Nahalat Binyamin Street before attacking a fourth on nearby Gruzenberg Street.

Israeli media reported that a US permanent residency permit and a ticket from border control were found on the attacker's body. The documents show that the attacker was a Moroccan citizen who had a permanent residence permit in the United States and entered Israel on a tourist visa on January 18

- writes The Jerusalem Post.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said that border control officers at Ben Gurion Airport initially refused to let the attacker in and called for an investigation into the incident. According to Israeli media, Israeli security agents reversed this decision and allowed him to enter Israel.

The officers handed him over to the security service for questioning, which unfortunately decided to allow him to enter Israel

- Moshe Arbel said .

The minister called on the head of the security service, Ronen Bar, to “investigate this serious incident and draw appropriate conclusions as soon as possible.

Paramedics and medics provided assistance to two victims aged 24 and a 59-year-old man in light condition.

Image

The attacker was shot dead, as evidenced by numerous eyewitnesses who reported gunfire in the area. Police confirmed that the attacker was neutralized. According to reports, he was shot by civilians.

The incident is over. There were many (conflicting) reports. I can say that there was only one attacker. There were no others

- said Haim Sargaro, Tel Aviv District Commander, Assistant Chief of Police.

Commissioner Dani Levy added: “The soldiers reacted quickly and neutralized the terrorist, as is expected of security forces.

Recall

In the West Bank, an unknown opened fire on a bus traveling to Jerusalem. A 12-year-old boy was killed in the attack, and three other passengers were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
israelIsrael
moroccoMorocco
united-statesUnited States
tel-avivTel Aviv

