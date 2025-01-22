Terror in Tel Aviv: four people were stabbed to death

At least four people were injured in a terrorist attack on Tuesday night in Tel Aviv, Israel. This is reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Details

Police confirmed that the attack was terrorist in nature after conducting an initial investigation. According to law enforcement officials, the attacker first stabbed three people on Nahalat Binyamin Street before attacking a fourth on nearby Gruzenberg Street.

Israeli media reported that a US permanent residency permit and a ticket from border control were found on the attacker's body. The documents show that the attacker was a Moroccan citizen who had a permanent residence permit in the United States and entered Israel on a tourist visa on January 18 - writes The Jerusalem Post.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said that border control officers at Ben Gurion Airport initially refused to let the attacker in and called for an investigation into the incident. According to Israeli media, Israeli security agents reversed this decision and allowed him to enter Israel.

The officers handed him over to the security service for questioning, which unfortunately decided to allow him to enter Israel - Moshe Arbel said .

The minister called on the head of the security service, Ronen Bar, to “investigate this serious incident and draw appropriate conclusions as soon as possible.

Paramedics and medics provided assistance to two victims aged 24 and a 59-year-old man in light condition.

The attacker was shot dead, as evidenced by numerous eyewitnesses who reported gunfire in the area. Police confirmed that the attacker was neutralized. According to reports, he was shot by civilians.

The incident is over. There were many (conflicting) reports. I can say that there was only one attacker. There were no others - said Haim Sargaro, Tel Aviv District Commander, Assistant Chief of Police.

Commissioner Dani Levy added: “The soldiers reacted quickly and neutralized the terrorist, as is expected of security forces.

Recall

In the West Bank, an unknown opened fire on a bus traveling to Jerusalem. A 12-year-old boy was killed in the attack, and three other passengers were injured with varying degrees of severity.