Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

Kyiv • UNN

The President of France announced the EU's expectations for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He emphasized the readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russia in case of refusal to cease fire.

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the European Union expects a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine "on land, sea and in the air." However, Russia has other plans, which may lead to increased anti-Russian sanctions. He said this during a live broadcast on TF1, UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.

What is at stake in Ukraine is our security (of Europe - ed.). We want a ceasefire on land, sea and in the air for 30 days. And Russia wants the ceasefire to be discussed in Turkey.

 - said the French leader.

Details

Answering a question about the expectations of the French people, Emmanuel Macron expressed the opinion that the sanctions adopted by Western allies could be applied "in the next few days."

I cannot tell you whether Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey. We are waiting for Russia's response... We want to apply sanctions against Russia in the coming days in agreement with the United States if it does not comply with the ceasefire regime.

 - he said.

Although he immediately noted that he is ready to resume dialogue with Vladimir Putin "after the end of the war in Ukraine."

Macron also said that Ukraine, which will not join NATO, cannot be abandoned. According to him, Ukrainians have enough clarity to understand that they will not be able to return all their territories. After the signing of a possible peace agreement and in the event of further attacks by Russian troops after a possible ceasefire, the question of a UN mandate or the presence of security forces will arise.

The first security guarantee should be a strong Ukrainian army. We cannot abandon Ukraine because it will not join NATO. We must deploy security forces in areas remote from the front line. This would be a force that would deter Russia from continuing any conflict.

 - said the President of France.

Then Emmanuel Macron was asked about the lack of sanctions against Russia.

Regarding sanctions, we want the United States to be with us. What is happening with Russia? It invaded Ukraine. (Sanctions - ed.) were effective, and we constantly helped Ukraine. We did everything we could. We decided not to deploy our troops to avoid escalation.

 - he added.

Reminder

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukraine on May 15 is only a "first step", but this is not enough for a real cessation of hostilities.

