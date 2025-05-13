The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, demands that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

Merz noted that Ukraine has agreed to a truce, at the same time, approval from the Russian leadership is overdue.

Ukraine has agreed to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, but Putin's approval has long been overdue. Now Putin must accept this offer of negotiations and agree to a ceasefire. The ball is in Russia's court – wrote Merz.

Let's remind

The US, Ukraine and Europe have developed a list of 22 conditions for Putin, including a 30-day ceasefire. A special representative of the United States should hand over this document to the Russian dictator.

At the same time, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested to the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of Poland and Great Britain – Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as the Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz to stick peace plans in their "pangender asses".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin insultingly spoke about the leaders of countries that support sanctions against Russia, and US officials are planning to come to Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the EU is ready for tougher sanctions against Russia if no progress is made this week in ending the war in Ukraine.