CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15811 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 39059 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40402 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91859 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55088 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115696 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117326 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87860 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64759 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63603 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Tags
Authors
Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61671 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57025 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52182 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43051 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 58090 views
Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 8846 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91852 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115690 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117323 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 139445 views
10:05 AM • 43475 views

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52581 views

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57404 views

May 13, 07:36 AM • 62032 views

May 12, 03:03 PM • 56545 views
"The ball is in Russia's court": German Chancellor Merz demands that Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

Friedrich Merz called on Putin to agree to a ceasefire, which Ukraine has already agreed to. The US, Ukraine and Europe have put forward 22 conditions for a ceasefire.

"The ball is in Russia's court": German Chancellor Merz demands that Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, demands that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

Merz noted that Ukraine has agreed to a truce, at the same time, approval from the Russian leadership is overdue.

Ukraine has agreed to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, but Putin's approval has long been overdue. Now Putin must accept this offer of negotiations and agree to a ceasefire. The ball is in Russia's court

– wrote Merz.

Let's remind

The US, Ukraine and Europe have developed a list of 22 conditions for Putin, including a 30-day ceasefire. A special representative of the United States should hand over this document to the Russian dictator.

At the same time, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested to the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of Poland and Great Britain – Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as the Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz to stick peace plans in their "pangender asses".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin insultingly spoke about the leaders of countries that support sanctions against Russia, and US officials are planning to come to Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the EU is ready for tougher sanctions against Russia if no progress is made this week in ending the war in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Europe
Donald Tusk
Ankara
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
