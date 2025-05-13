Zelenskyy is ready to arrive, no confirmation from Putin: Yermak discussed the prospects for peace negotiations with Rubio

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 42430 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 49729 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 71510 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 71491 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148957 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 70879 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154355 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147569 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90019 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66476 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+9°
1.7m/s
79%
747mm
Popular news

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 96336 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 7384 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 47381 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53879 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21301 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 42430 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53888 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148957 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154355 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147569 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21307 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 85627 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 85498 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 86754 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87037 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Zelenskyy is ready to arrive, no confirmation from Putin: Yermak discussed the prospects for peace negotiations with Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

Andriy Yermak confirmed Zelenskyy's readiness for negotiations in Turkey. Trump's statement about possible presence is an important signal for the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy is ready to arrive, no confirmation from Putin: Yermak discussed the prospects for peace negotiations with Rubio

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the State Secretary of the United States of America, Marco Rubio, who also serves as the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Andriy Yermak confirmed the readiness of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to arrive for negotiations in Turkey, despite the fact that as of now there is no corresponding confirmation from vladimir putin.

The path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. And in the Russian Federation, only putin can make such a decision 

– he noted.

The head of the Office of the President also thanked for the constructive dialogue with the American team, which began on March 11 in Jeddah, and assured of Ukraine's consistent position. Our state has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness for a complete, unconditional ceasefire and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

President Trump's recent statement about his possible presence at the meeting in Turkey is an important signal for the Russian leadership and may be decisive in ensuring constructive negotiations. The simultaneous presence of the leaders of the United States, Ukraine and Russia could be an important step towards real negotiations on ending the war 

– Yermak emphasized.

The parties agreed to maintain a constant dialogue to coordinate joint actions and agree on positions on the eve of important international events.

Lavrov and Ushakov to Represent Russia in Negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - WP 13.05.25, 21:36 • 1090 views

Let us remind you

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian delegation would arrive in Istanbul on May 15 and wait there for the Ukrainian side. however, they have not yet officially announced who exactly will go to talk about peace. According to him, the Russian side will announce who will represent Russia at the negotiations with Ukraine as soon as Putin deems it necessary.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.53
Bitcoin
$104,797.70
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,254.17
Ethereum
$2,689.84