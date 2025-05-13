Zelenskyy is ready to arrive, no confirmation from Putin: Yermak discussed the prospects for peace negotiations with Rubio

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the State Secretary of the United States of America, Marco Rubio, who also serves as the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Andriy Yermak confirmed the readiness of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to arrive for negotiations in Turkey, despite the fact that as of now there is no corresponding confirmation from vladimir putin.

The path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. And in the Russian Federation, only putin can make such a decision – he noted.

The head of the Office of the President also thanked for the constructive dialogue with the American team, which began on March 11 in Jeddah, and assured of Ukraine's consistent position. Our state has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness for a complete, unconditional ceasefire and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

President Trump's recent statement about his possible presence at the meeting in Turkey is an important signal for the Russian leadership and may be decisive in ensuring constructive negotiations. The simultaneous presence of the leaders of the United States, Ukraine and Russia could be an important step towards real negotiations on ending the war – Yermak emphasized.

The parties agreed to maintain a constant dialogue to coordinate joint actions and agree on positions on the eve of important international events.

Lavrov and Ushakov to Represent Russia in Negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - WP

Let us remind you

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian delegation would arrive in Istanbul on May 15 and wait there for the Ukrainian side. however, they have not yet officially announced who exactly will go to talk about peace. According to him, the Russian side will announce who will represent Russia at the negotiations with Ukraine as soon as Putin deems it necessary.