Spanish police arrested a gang that stole 1,100 chairs from restaurants

Spanish police have dismantled a gang that specialized in stealing furniture from restaurants. The stolen chairs, valued at 60,000 euros, were resold in Spain, Morocco, and Romania, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

According to the publication, Spanish police arrested 7 people suspected of stealing more than 1,100 chairs from restaurants and bars in Madrid and one of its suburbs in just two months.

According to authorities, the criminal group of six men and one woman operated at night, stealing chairs that were stacked on outdoor terraces while the establishments were closed.

At least 18 different establishments in Madrid and Talavera de la Reina, a small town southwest of the capital, were targeted in August and September.

According to authorities, the value of the stolen chairs was about 60,000 euros.

According to the police, the suspects, who are charged with theft and participation in a criminal organization, resold the chairs not only in Spain, but also in Morocco and Romania.

Addendum

The investigation began after several complaints were received by the police from restaurant owners who discovered the disappearance.

In Spain, many restaurants and bars leave plastic and metal tables and chairs for terraces outdoors overnight, stacking them one on top of the other and chaining them up.

