China accused foreign intelligence services of stealing rare earth metals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2432 views

China's Ministry of State Security accused foreign intelligence services of fraudulently exporting strategically important rare earth metals. Attempts to smuggle them through postal shipments and disguise the materials in other goods have been detected.

China accused foreign intelligence services of stealing rare earth metals

China's Ministry of State Security has accused foreign intelligence services of fraudulently exporting strategically important rare earth metals from the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Without disclosing the countries, the Chinese special service accused foreign entities of organizing the illegal export of materials that Beijing considers a strategic asset and has already used as a tool in tariff negotiations with the United States.

The agency noted that in recent years, foreign espionage and intelligence services and their agents have tried to collude with unscrupulous individuals within the country, inciting them to steal rare earth materials through postal shipments.

This poses a serious threat to China's national security

- the special service reported.

The Ministry of State Security of the PRC also prevented an attempt by an unnamed country to illegally obtain rare earth elements for stockpiling. According to their data, a contractor was involved in this scheme, who incorrectly labeled parcels as "not made in China" and deliberately distorted information about the content and composition of the products.

The agency also described other smuggling methods, including concealing rare earth powders in ceramic tile ingredients or disguising them in water bottles labeled as "mechanical parts" for subsequent export.

In the statement, the Ministry urged Chinese citizens to report suspicious activities related to rare earth resources.

China has used its dominance in the production of rare earth metals and magnets in the trade war with the United States. American companies depend on these Chinese raw materials for the production of a wide range of products, including electric vehicles.

In particular, Ford Motor Co. was forced to cut production at one of its plants due to Beijing's tightening of export controls. The restrictions have exacerbated tensions with the European Union, which is also significantly dependent on Chinese exports.

Signs of easing tensions increased the likelihood of a broader agreement being signed and the possibility of a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping this year.

Chinese President agreed to allow the supply of rare earth minerals and magnets to the United States. This could reduce tensions in trade relations between the countries.

The US and China reached a preliminary agreement to restore the flow of goods between the countries. The leaders of the countries must approve the proposals, after which the countries will proceed to their implementation.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

