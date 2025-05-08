The Vatican is preparing for a new round of voting for a new Pope

Today, May 8, is the second day of the largest and most geographically diverse conclave in history. Roman Catholic cardinals are returning to the Sistine Chapel to elect a new Pope. They will vote four times today. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Catholic cardinals are locked behind the heavy wooden doors of the Sistine Chapel, isolated from the world, to elect a Pope who they hope will be able to unite a diverse but divided global Church.

Smoke signals are expected around noon (10:00 GMT) and 19:00 (17:00 GMT) each voting day. Black smoke will mean an inconclusive vote; white smoke and ringing bells will signal that the Church, which has 1.4 billion members, has a new leader.

No pope has been elected on the first day of a conclave for centuries, and voting may last for several days before one person receives the required two-thirds majority to become the 267th pontiff. However, from today, cardinals will vote four times a day, meaning the odds are increasing.

Who can become the new Pope

According to Reuters, the most likely contenders are nine cardinals from different parts of the world.

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline

The 66-year-old Archbishop of Marseille, known for his easygoing nature, willingness to joke and ideological proximity to Francis, especially on issues of immigration and relations with the Muslim world.

Aveline became the first French Pope since the 14th century and the youngest Pope since John Paul II.

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo

In 2015, Francis appointed 76-year-old Charles Maung Bo as the first Catholic cardinal from Myanmar, where Buddhists make up the majority.

However, Charles Maung Bo is a somewhat controversial figure at home – even among the country's Catholic minority – due to his relationship with the military leadership that has led the country since 2021.

Cardinal Peter Erdo

The 72-year-old Erdo from Hungary will be considered a compromise candidate – a representative of the conservative camp who has established ties with the progressive world of Francis.

He was considered a contender at the 2013 conclave thanks to his extensive contacts in Europe and Africa.

Cardinal Mario Grech

68-year-old Grech comes from Gozo, a tiny island that is part of Malta. Grech was initially considered a conservative, but became an initiator of Francis' reforms, becoming more

open to issues such as LGBT rights and Holy Communion for the divorced.

Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero

The 72-year-old Archbishop of Rabat (Morocco) was born in Spain. He is known for his missionary work and strong advocacy for migrants, and has made it clear that he does not want to be Pope.

He is considered an embodiment of Francis' focus on "peripheries" and interreligious dialogue, especially with Islam.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

The 70-year-old Italian is considered a compromise candidate between progressives and conservatives. He has been a church diplomat for most of his life and has served as Francis' Secretary of State since 2013.

This position is similar to that of a prime minister and is often called "deputy pope" because he is second only to the pontiff in the Vatican hierarchy. Parolin would return the papacy to the Italians for the first time since 1978.

Cardinal Robert Prevost

The 69-year-old American from Chicago spent much of his career in missionary service in Peru and is relatively unknown on the world stage.

He has attracted the attention of his colleagues with his calm style and support for Francis' 12-year papacy, especially his commitment to social justice.

Cardinal Luis Tagle

The 67-year-old Filipino is often called the "Asian Francis" because of his easy laugh and commitment to social justice. If elected, he would be the first pontiff from Asia.

In 2019, Pope Francis appointed Tagle as head of the Church's missionary department, formerly known as the Dicastery for Evangelization, which some see as a strategy by Francis to give Tagle some experience working in the Vatican.

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi

The 69-year-old Zuppi is known as a "street priest" who focuses on migrants and the poor and cares little for pomp and protocol. He goes by the name "Father Matteo" and in Bologna often uses a bicycle instead of a service car.

If he were elected Pope, conservatives would likely view him with suspicion. Victims of sexual abuse by the Church might also object to him, as the Italian Catholic Church, which he has headed since 2022, has been slow to investigate and resolve the issue.

Let us remind you

Yesterday, black smoke appeared from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, meaning that the cardinals were unable to elect a new Pope. Further rounds of voting will continue today. According to tradition, there will be a maximum of four per day – two before lunch and two after. This will be the order of voting in all subsequent days, until the cardinals elect the one who will occupy the Holy See.