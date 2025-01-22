Attack in Tel Aviv: knife-wielding Tel Avivite was a Moroccan with a US visa

A stabbing attack took place on Nahalat Binyamin Street, which is located in the popular entertainment district of Tel Aviv, resulting in 5 people being injured. The perpetrator was shot dead. At least one of the victims suffered serious neck injuries and required surgery, according to AFR and Haaretz, UNN reports .

According to the Israeli police, on Tuesday evening in the center of Tel Aviv, several people were injured in a knife attack (according to various sources, 4 or 5 people were wounded). The attacker was killed by security forces on the spot.

The man who stabbed four people in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday is a 29-year-old Moroccan citizen with a U.S. residence permit. This was reported by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

According to preliminary investigative data, the man pulled out a knife and first stabbed three people, and then “lightly” wounded someone, police said. According to Al-Monitor, he was then shot dead by a female police officer who was off duty at the time.

The stabbings reportedly took place on Nahalat Binyamin Street, which is located in a popular entertainment district. The city hospital reported that at least one of the victims had serious neck injuries and required surgery. This is the second stabbing incident in the city in a short time.

