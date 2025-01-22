Attack in Tel Aviv: knife-wielding Tel Avivite was a Moroccan with a US visa

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101675 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102504 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110487 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113104 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134844 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104417 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137690 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122350 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78031 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117406 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51630 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54234 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101678 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158527 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36280 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54234 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117406 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122350 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141063 views
Attack in Tel Aviv: knife-wielding Tel Avivite was a Moroccan with a US visa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29632 views

A 29-year-old Moroccan citizen with a U.S. residence permit stabbed at least 4 people on Nahalat Binyamin Street. The attacker was shot dead by an off-duty female police officer.

A stabbing attack took place on Nahalat Binyamin Street, which is located in the popular entertainment district of Tel Aviv, resulting in 5 people being injured. The perpetrator was shot dead. At least one of the victims suffered serious neck injuries and required surgery, according to AFR and Haaretz, UNN reports .

Details

According to the Israeli police, on Tuesday evening in the center of Tel Aviv, several people were injured in a knife attack (according to various sources, 4 or 5 people were wounded). The attacker was killed by security forces on the spot.

The man who stabbed four people in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday is a 29-year-old Moroccan citizen with a U.S. residence permit. This was reported by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

According to preliminary investigative data, the man pulled out a knife and first stabbed three people, and then “lightly” wounded someone, police said. According to Al-Monitor, he was then shot dead by a female police officer who was off duty at the time.

The stabbings reportedly took place on Nahalat Binyamin Street, which is located in a popular entertainment district. The city hospital reported that at least one of the victims had serious neck injuries and required surgery. This is the second stabbing incident in the city in a short time.

Recall

UNN reported that four people were stabbed in Tel Aviv.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
israelIsrael
moroccoMorocco
tel-avivTel Aviv

Contact us about advertising