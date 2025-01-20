Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners after deal with Hamas

Israel has released 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

The first phase of the implementation of the agreement to end hostilities with the Hamas group has begun in Israel.

These actions are part of the exchange agreed upon by the parties. Earlier, Hamas representatives handed over several hostages to the Israeli side through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners in stages in proportion to the number of hostages returned. At the first stage, hundreds of Palestinians are expected to be released.

Earlier, Hamas confirmed its readiness to comply with the ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement within 6 weeks. The organization calls on Israel to reciprocate, warning of the consequences of violating the agreement.

