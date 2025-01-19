Hamas is ready for a 6-week truce: what Israeli militants offer

Hamas has declared its readiness to observe the truce and called on Israel to reciprocate. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Today, Hamas reaffirmed its readiness to abide by a ceasefire agreement that provides for the exchange of hostages and detainees. The move was part of an agreement aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

As part of the first phase of the truce, which will last six weeks, Hamas promised to comply with the terms of the schedule, including the exchange of prisoners. At the same time, representatives of the organization emphasize that the success of the agreement depends on the other side's compliance.

However, Hamas warned that any violation of the ceasefire by Israel could jeopardize the further development of the truce and the safety of hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip.

Recall

Three Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza City. The handover took place in the presence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants.

Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross