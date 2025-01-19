ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102352 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102846 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110841 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113423 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135396 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104537 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138079 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113502 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117028 views

Hamas is ready for a 6-week truce: what Israeli militants offer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24558 views

Hamas reaffirmed its readiness to comply with the ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement within 6 weeks. The organization calls on Israel to reciprocate, warning of the consequences of violating the agreement.

Hamas has declared its readiness to observe the truce and called on Israel to reciprocate. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Today, Hamas reaffirmed its readiness to abide by a ceasefire agreement that provides for the exchange of hostages and detainees. The move was part of an agreement aimed at reducing tensions in the region. 

As part of the first phase of the truce, which will last six weeks, Hamas promised to comply with the terms of the schedule, including the exchange of prisoners. At the same time, representatives of the organization emphasize that the success of the agreement depends on the other side's compliance. 

However, Hamas warned that any violation of the ceasefire by Israel could jeopardize the further development of the truce and the safety of hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip. 

Recall

Three Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza City. The handover took place in the presence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants.

Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross19.01.25, 17:53 • 27403 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

