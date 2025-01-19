Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross

Hamas has handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza City, the first release of hostages since the ceasefire came into effect. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari, who were released on Sunday, have been held in Gaza since they were taken out of Israel on October 7, 2023.

A large crowd reportedly gathered in Gaza for the hostage transfer. Dozens of masked militants from the Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas and Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were present.

Later, the Israeli military confirmed that Hamas had handed over three hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.

The hostages are on their way to Israeli forces in Gaza, the military said.

Recall

On January 16, after making final changes to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, all parties signed the document.

On January 19, Hamas sent a list of hostages to Israel for release, including three women. The exchange is to take place within the framework of a 42-day truce, where 33 Israelis are to be exchanged for 1,900 Palestinians.