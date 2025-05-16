A criminal case has been opened against blogger Anna Alkhim: what is known

Three criminal proceedings have been opened against the famous blogger Anna Alkhim (real name - Anna Buryachenko) after a deputy's appeal by Natalia Pipa triggered the start of the investigation. This was reported by UNN referring to a post by People's Deputy, volunteer and public activist Natalia Pipa on Facebook.

Details

As soon as my appeal regarding Anna Alkhim was registered with the SBU and the National Police due to a threat to national security, I began to receive threats - Pipa wrote on May 13 in her social network.

The People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" also noted that someone probably informed the blogger about this, and also asked a rhetorical question about "How much longer will the protection of Ukrainian values in Ukraine be a reason for mockery and threats?".

Today, May 16, Natalia Pipa published another message stating that a case had been opened against the blogger.

The police have opened criminal proceedings against Alkhim for inciting national hatred. We are following the situation further - she wrote.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the details of the case remain at the clarification stage.

According to preliminary information, it concerns violations under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 161 - incitement of national hatred;

Article 111 - treason;

Article 346 - threat or violence against a state or public figure.

Addition

Recently, Anna Alkhim was caught in a scandal because she refused to sing Ukrainian songs at the christening of the children of another blogger, Stasya Makeeva. Because of this, she received a lot of criticism, including from Olena Mandziuk, who publicly appealed to the SBU and accused Alkhim of spreading Russian narratives and that the blogger communicates in Russian.

Later, the media spread information that Anna Alkhim and 13 other Ukrainian bloggers may be subject to sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council for cooperation with the Russian Federation and the promotion of Russian narratives.

And on May 12, volunteer and blogger Olena Mandziuk appealed to the blogger Anna Alkhim with an offer to personally join a humanitarian trip to the front, to which she agreed.