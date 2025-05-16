A criminal case has been opened against blogger Anna Alkhim: what is known

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
03:59 PM • 75721 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:31 PM • 78034 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 51533 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 64720 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 63197 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 104746 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 76152 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 63962 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 160782 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 172039 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
93%
748mm
Popular news

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

May 16, 10:57 AM • 19667 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 45445 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 35868 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 28022 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 14160 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:59 PM • 75696 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 78006 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 289876 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 280284 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 341518 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 14522 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 28450 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 36273 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 45831 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 102208 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

A criminal case has been opened against blogger Anna Alkhim: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3042 views

After MP Nataliya Pipa's appeal against Anna Alkhim, three criminal proceedings have been opened under articles on treason, incitement of hatred, and threats to a statesman. The blogger is criticized for speaking Russian.

A criminal case has been opened against blogger Anna Alkhim: what is known

Three criminal proceedings have been opened against the famous blogger Anna Alkhim (real name - Anna Buryachenko) after a deputy's appeal by Natalia Pipa triggered the start of the investigation. This was reported by UNN referring to a post by People's Deputy, volunteer and public activist Natalia Pipa on Facebook.

Details

As soon as my appeal regarding Anna Alkhim was registered with the SBU and the National Police due to a threat to national security, I began to receive threats

- Pipa wrote on May 13 in her social network.

The People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" also noted that someone probably informed the blogger about this, and also asked a rhetorical question about "How much longer will the protection of Ukrainian values in Ukraine be a reason for mockery and threats?".

Today, May 16, Natalia Pipa published another message stating that a case had been opened against the blogger.

The police have opened criminal proceedings against Alkhim for inciting national hatred. We are following the situation further

- she wrote.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the details of the case remain at the clarification stage.

According to preliminary information, it concerns violations under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Article 161 - incitement of national hatred;
    • Article 111 - treason;
      • Article 346 - threat or violence against a state or public figure.

        Addition

        Recently, Anna Alkhim was caught in a scandal because she refused to sing Ukrainian songs at the christening of the children of another blogger, Stasya Makeeva. Because of this, she received a lot of criticism, including from Olena Mandziuk, who publicly appealed to the SBU and accused Alkhim of spreading Russian narratives and that the blogger communicates in Russian.

        Later, the media spread information that Anna Alkhim and 13 other Ukrainian bloggers may be subject to sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council for cooperation with the Russian Federation and the promotion of Russian narratives.

        And on May 12, volunteer and blogger Olena Mandziuk appealed to the blogger Anna Alkhim with an offer to personally join a humanitarian trip to the front, to which she agreed.

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $65.44
        Bitcoin
        $103,702.50
        S&P 500
        $5,949.56
        Tesla
        $347.66
        Газ TTF
        $35.16
        Золото
        $3,189.99
        Ethereum
        $2,586.16