Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes and cucumbers: who supplies the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In January-October 2025, Ukraine increased its imports of tomatoes to 81.8 thousand tons and cucumbers to 109.6 thousand tons. Turkey traditionally remains the largest supplier of both crops.

Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes and cucumbers: who supplies the most

In January-October 2025, Ukraine increased its import of tomatoes to 81.8 thousand tons and cucumbers to 109.6 thousand tons, exceeding last year's figures. Turkey traditionally provided the largest volumes of supplies. This was reported by EastFruit, writes UNN.

Details

According to the statistics of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, in monetary terms, tomato imports for the reporting period increased by 18.2% to $16.92 million, and cucumber imports by 30% to $23.39 million.

The main import of tomatoes at this time was from Turkey (64.3% of all supplies), Poland (11.7%), and the Netherlands (11.18%). The top three largest suppliers of cucumbers to Ukraine included Turkey (88.2%), Spain (3.7%), and Finland (2%)

- the report says.

A year ago, the main suppliers of tomatoes to Ukraine in January-October were Turkey (73.6%), Poland (12.3%), and Morocco (5.9%), and cucumbers were Turkey (85.2%), Poland (4%), and the Netherlands (3.1%), writes Open4business.

Tomato exports in January-October of this year amounted to 393 tons, compared to 301 tons a year ago. This year, they were purchased by Moldova (60.6%), Poland (36.4%), and Singapore (0.8%), while last year they were purchased by Moldova (87.4%), Lithuania (7.6%), and Malaysia (1%).

Ukrainian cucumbers were supplied to foreign markets in the amount of 2.44 thousand tons in 10 months of 2025, compared to 1.01 thousand tons in the same period last year. They were most actively purchased by Poland (52.3%), Estonia (37.5%), and Moldova (8%). A year ago, this top three leaders was the same, only their shares in the procurement structure differed: Estonia accounted for 54.7% of supplies then, Poland for 26.3%, and Moldova for 10.5%.

Addition

In July 2025, Ukraine introduced anti-dumping duties on the import of fresh cucumbers and tomatoes from Turkey in the amount of 20.1% and 26.9%, respectively, for a period of 5 years. These measures were applied to protect Ukrainian producers from dumping imports, which harmed domestic greenhouse farms.

Recall

In November, for the first time in several months, cucumber prices in Ukraine decreased by an average of 17% per week. Sellers were forced to lower selling prices due to falling demand and an increase in the supply of imported greenhouse vegetables.

Olga Rozgon

