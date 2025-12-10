Two buildings collapsed in Morocco: 22 people died in the city of Fes

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 296 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 1812 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 2690 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 7576 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 13826 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 16061 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 17236 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 22126 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 16650 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14399 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 26475 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 26754 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 16490 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 19129 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 12675 views
Publications
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 3660 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 11476 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 22126 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 26147 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 40793 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 6544 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 7260 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 7176 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 12862 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 26933 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
ChatGPT
Heating

Two buildings collapsed in Morocco: 22 people died in the city of Fes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Two four-story residential buildings collapsed in a Moroccan city, killing 22 people. Sixteen people were injured, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse has been launched.

Two buildings collapsed in Morocco: 22 people died in the city of Fes
Photo: Bloomberg

In the Moroccan city of Fes, two four-story residential buildings collapsed overnight, killing 22 people, making it the second fatal disaster of this type this year and highlighting the problem of outdated infrastructure in the country's poor urban centers. Local authorities reported this on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The Moroccan state news agency MAP specified that eight families lived in the two collapsed residential buildings. Sixteen people were injured in the collapse and were promptly taken to the hospital. Authorities said the area had been evacuated and search and rescue operations were ongoing. It has not yet been established what caused the collapse or how many people are considered missing, but an investigation has been launched. MAP reported that the structures were built in 2006 as part of a self-build initiative called "City Without Slums."

At least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in a fire at an office building in the Indonesian capital09.12.25, 17:34 • 2688 views

Fes, Morocco's third-largest city and one of the venues for this year's Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup, is best known for its historic walled city, but is also one of the country's poorest urban centers. Due to rapid population growth, building collapses, where outdated infrastructure is common, are not uncommon. In May of this year, Fes already experienced a building collapse that was planned for evacuation, resulting in 10 deaths and seven injuries.

Morocco engulfed by "Generation Z" protests, three killed during attempt to storm police03.10.25, 16:38 • 3608 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Indonesia
Morocco