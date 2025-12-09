At least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in a fire at an office building in the Indonesian capital

ukenru
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 2382 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 11970 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 19905 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 40972 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 27310 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30054 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40165 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33954 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35392 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 19907 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 18307 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 16211 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 17474 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 14760 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligence
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16089 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 58843 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 62304 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 77984 views
At least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in a fire at an office building in the Indonesian capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

22 people, including a pregnant woman, died in a massive fire that broke out on Tuesday in an office building in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. The fire engulfed the seven-story building, causing panic and thick black smoke.

At least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in a fire at an office building in the Indonesian capital
Photo: AP

At least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in a massive fire that broke out on Tuesday in an office building in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. The flames engulfed a seven-story building in the Kemayoran district, sending thick black smoke into the sky and causing panic. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

According to Central Jakarta Police Chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the fire broke out around noon, likely on the first floor. He said the building was used as a sales office and warehouse for a drone manufacturing company, and according to eyewitnesses, the fire may have started from a spark in a battery in the storage and testing area when many employees were at lunch.

Hong Kong police arrest man over posts about deadly fire07.12.25, 12:27 • 4907 views

Hundreds of firefighters and 29 fire trucks worked to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control after three hours of intense efforts, but the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

At least 22 bodies – seven men and 15 women – were recovered from the building and taken to a police hospital for identification. Television reports captured the tense evacuation of more than a dozen workers trapped on the sixth floor. They had to be lowered one by one using an emergency ladder, with many struggling to breathe due to the thick smoke.

Massive fire at restaurant-club in India: death toll rises to 2507.12.25, 10:05 • 4093 views

Stepan Haftko

