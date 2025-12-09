At least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in a fire at an office building in the Indonesian capital

Photo: AP

At least 22 people, including a pregnant woman, have died in a massive fire that broke out on Tuesday in an office building in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. The flames engulfed a seven-story building in the Kemayoran district, sending thick black smoke into the sky and causing panic. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

According to Central Jakarta Police Chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the fire broke out around noon, likely on the first floor. He said the building was used as a sales office and warehouse for a drone manufacturing company, and according to eyewitnesses, the fire may have started from a spark in a battery in the storage and testing area when many employees were at lunch.

Hundreds of firefighters and 29 fire trucks worked to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control after three hours of intense efforts, but the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

At least 22 bodies – seven men and 15 women – were recovered from the building and taken to a police hospital for identification. Television reports captured the tense evacuation of more than a dozen workers trapped on the sixth floor. They had to be lowered one by one using an emergency ladder, with many struggling to breathe due to the thick smoke.

