Massive fire at restaurant-club in India: death toll rises to 25

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 08:45 PM • 28975 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 38608 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 47567 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 46095 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 52387 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 52760 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 38843 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 78801 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43115 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38632 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.2m/s
94%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lithuania revoked residence permits for 145 Russians due to trips to Russia and BelarusDecember 6, 10:38 PM • 4286 views
Apple is undergoing its biggest personnel reshuffle in decades: four top executives have left the companyDecember 6, 11:02 PM • 6068 views
Sweden detects Russian submarines in the Baltic "almost every week" and their number may increaseDecember 6, 11:29 PM • 3158 views
Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to MarsPhotoDecember 7, 01:07 AM • 6804 views
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasons04:08 AM • 4000 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 35183 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 45098 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 58883 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 78801 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 68151 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 33910 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 42815 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 44374 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 58402 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 56658 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Shahed-136

Massive fire at restaurant-club in India: death toll rises to 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

At least 25 people, including tourists, have died in a fire at a nightclub in the Indian state of Goa. Most of the dead are kitchen workers; the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion.

Massive fire at restaurant-club in India: death toll rises to 25
Photo: AP

A massive fire at a restaurant-club in the state of Goa, India, has claimed the lives of at least 25 people, including tourists. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

At least 25 people, including tourists, died in a fire at a popular nightclub in the Indian state of Goa

- the publication writes.

Most of the dead are kitchen staff of the club, as well as three to four tourists. Six people were injured and are in stable condition. The fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion. All bodies have been found.

It is reported that at least 100 people were on the club's dance floor when the fire broke out, and several of them ran to the kitchen downstairs in the chaos and were trapped along with the staff.

The nightclub, located along the floodplains of the Arpora River, had a narrow entrance and exit, forcing fire crews to park their tankers approximately 400 meters away. Limited access delayed firefighting.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that at least 23 people died in a massive fire at one of the restaurant-clubs in the state of Goa, India.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Associated Press