Massive fire at restaurant-club in India: death toll rises to 25

Photo: AP

A massive fire at a restaurant-club in the state of Goa, India, has claimed the lives of at least 25 people, including tourists. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

At least 25 people, including tourists, died in a fire at a popular nightclub in the Indian state of Goa - the publication writes.

Most of the dead are kitchen staff of the club, as well as three to four tourists. Six people were injured and are in stable condition. The fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion. All bodies have been found.

It is reported that at least 100 people were on the club's dance floor when the fire broke out, and several of them ran to the kitchen downstairs in the chaos and were trapped along with the staff.

The nightclub, located along the floodplains of the Arpora River, had a narrow entrance and exit, forcing fire crews to park their tankers approximately 400 meters away. Limited access delayed firefighting.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that at least 23 people died in a massive fire at one of the restaurant-clubs in the state of Goa, India.