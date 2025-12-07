Hong Kong police arrest man over posts about deadly fire

Hong Kong's national security police arrested a man who criticized the authorities over a high-rise fire that killed at least 159 people. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Hong Kong's national security police arrested a man on Saturday. This is the first publicly confirmed arrest related to criticism of the authorities over a high-rise fire that killed at least 159 people. - the publication writes.

Police said the man was accused of publishing "information with seditious intent" on social media.

This mainly included materials aimed at inciting hatred among others towards the Hong Kong government and the central government. – the police said.

Local media had previously reported other arrests, but authorities did not confirm them.

The fire, which broke out on November 26 in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, sparked a debate about government responsibility. Authorities warn against attempts to use the fire to undermine local authorities or the central government in Beijing.

Recall

Hong Kong authorities ordered the immediate dismantling of external scaffolding across the city at more than 210 private and public facilities. This decision was made after an investigation into a deadly fire that killed at least 159 people, which revealed suspicions of the use of fake safety certificates for materials.