December 6, 08:45 PM
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Hong Kong police arrest man over posts about deadly fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Hong Kong police have arrested a man for social media posts criticizing authorities over a fire that killed 159 people. He was accused of inciting hatred against the government.

Hong Kong police arrest man over posts about deadly fire

Hong Kong's national security police arrested a man who criticized the authorities over a high-rise fire that killed at least 159 people. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Hong Kong's national security police arrested a man on Saturday. This is the first publicly confirmed arrest related to criticism of the authorities over a high-rise fire that killed at least 159 people.

- the publication writes.

Police said the man was accused of publishing "information with seditious intent" on social media.

This mainly included materials aimed at inciting hatred among others towards the Hong Kong government and the central government.

– the police said.

Local media had previously reported other arrests, but authorities did not confirm them.

The fire, which broke out on November 26 in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, sparked a debate about government responsibility. Authorities warn against attempts to use the fire to undermine local authorities or the central government in Beijing.

Recall

Hong Kong authorities ordered the immediate dismantling of external scaffolding across the city at more than 210 private and public facilities. This decision was made after an investigation into a deadly fire that killed at least 159 people, which revealed suspicions of the use of fake safety certificates for materials.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Social network
Associated Press
Beijing
Hong Kong