Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords – US seeks to revive initiative

Kazakhstan will become a new participant in the Abraham Accords, two high-ranking American officials confirmed. The decision is symbolic, but Washington considers it a signal of the resumption of the diplomatic process after the war between Israel and Hamas. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in Washington, where he is participating in a meeting of Central Asian leaders with US President Donald Trump. According to sources who asked not to be named, an official announcement is expected soon.

White House envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, hinted at a new diplomatic breakthrough.

The Abraham Accords are of great importance, I am flying back to Washington tonight because we will announce another country joining the Abraham Accords tonight Witkoff said.

Although Kazakhstan already has long-standing diplomatic relations with Israel, this step, according to Axios, is intended to give new impetus to the initiative, which was effectively frozen after the October 7, 2023 attacks and the subsequent Israeli campaign in Gaza.

The Abraham Accords – one of the key diplomatic achievements of Trump's first term – at one time ensured the normalization of Israel's relations with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. Now Washington hopes to resume the process and attract new participants, including Central Asian countries.

