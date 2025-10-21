$41.760.03
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
03:33 PM • 12402 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 17220 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 26218 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 18115 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 20631 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 22296 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 21922 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20814 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19499 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
Trump: We ended 8 wars and the 9th is approaching

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

US President Donald Trump claims to have ended eight wars, while George Washington and Abraham Lincoln did not. He also noted that a ninth war is nearing its end.

Trump: We ended 8 wars and the 9th is approaching

US President Donald Trump said that neither George Washington nor Abraham Lincoln ended 8 wars, but he did, and the end of the 9th is approaching, UNN reports.

It's going to be very hard to beat Washington and Lincoln, but we're going to try, right? They didn't stop eight wars. We stopped eight wars, and the ninth is coming, believe it or not.

- said Trump.

Let us remind you,

European countries, together with Ukraine, are developing a 12-point plan to end the war, which provides for a cessation of hostilities, an exchange of prisoners, and the return of deported children. The implementation of the plan will be monitored by a peace council chaired by Donald Trump, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and a path to the EU.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

