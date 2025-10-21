Trump: We ended 8 wars and the 9th is approaching

US President Donald Trump said that neither George Washington nor Abraham Lincoln ended 8 wars, but he did, and the end of the 9th is approaching, UNN reports.

It's going to be very hard to beat Washington and Lincoln, but we're going to try, right? They didn't stop eight wars. We stopped eight wars, and the ninth is coming, believe it or not. - said Trump.

Let us remind you,

European countries, together with Ukraine, are developing a 12-point plan to end the war, which provides for a cessation of hostilities, an exchange of prisoners, and the return of deported children. The implementation of the plan will be monitored by a peace council chaired by Donald Trump, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and a path to the EU.