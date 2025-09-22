$41.250.00
Ukrainian equestrian Bondareva wins bronze at Grand Prix in Morocco

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Anastasiia Bondarieva won third place at the Grand Prix of the international equestrian competition CSI 4★-W in Tetouan, Morocco. She cleared obstacles 155 cm high.

Ukrainian equestrian Bondareva wins bronze at Grand Prix in Morocco
instagram.com/anastasia_bondarieva

Ukrainian equestrian Anastasiia Bondarieva won a bronze medal at the Grand Prix in Morocco, the NOC of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian equestrian Anastasiia Bondarieva won bronze at the international equestrian show jumping competition CSI 4★-W," the report says.

The tournament took place in Tetouan, Morocco.

Anastasiia, as reported, took third place in a tense competition at the Grand Prix with obstacles of 155 cm.

International Equestrian Federation plans to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete20.11.23, 17:43 • 10391 view

Julia Shramko

Sports
