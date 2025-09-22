Ukrainian equestrian Bondareva wins bronze at Grand Prix in Morocco

instagram.com/anastasia_bondarieva

Ukrainian equestrian Anastasiia Bondarieva won a bronze medal at the Grand Prix in Morocco, the NOC of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian equestrian Anastasiia Bondarieva won bronze at the international equestrian show jumping competition CSI 4★-W," the report says.

The tournament took place in Tetouan, Morocco.

Anastasiia, as reported, took third place in a tense competition at the Grand Prix with obstacles of 155 cm.

