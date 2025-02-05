State Department places “all direct hire employees” of USAID on administrative leave - report

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 7586 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59485 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101664 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105122 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122459 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102043 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103506 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113286 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116900 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105840 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102218 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86112 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111149 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105533 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 7586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122459 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128786 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161950 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152103 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 778 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105533 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111149 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138248 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140021 views
State Department places “all direct hire employees” of USAID on administrative leave - report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24160 views

The U.S. Agency for International Development is sending all directly hired staff on administrative leave starting February 7, media reports say.

According to an internal email sent to employees on Tuesday evening, "all direct hire employees" of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) "will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated staff responsible for critical functions, core leadership, and special programs" on Friday, February 7, Wired reports, citing the document, UNN writes.

Details

The email noted that USAID "would arrange and pay for return travel to the United States within 30 days" for overseas workers, and that it would consider travel extensions on a case-by-case basis.

As the publication points out, as Elon Musk's DOGE team continues its efforts to dismantle the US government's main foreign aid distribution agency, its overseas employees are stuck in limbo. USAID employees are working in dozens of different countries around the world, but reports from ABC and CBS News indicate that most of them will soon be called back to the United States.

Both in the United States and abroad, access to the email and systems of some USAID employees was suddenly cut off, making it difficult to obtain official information about what might happen next, the newspaper writes.

On Tuesday afternoon, USAID employees who were still connected to their email accounts received a message saying that the agency's Washington headquarters would be closed for the rest of the week, according to a copy of the message reviewed by Wired. Some received a memo from Pete Marocco, the State Department’s newly appointed foreign assistance director tapped to oversee USAID, indicating that they had been placed on administrative leave "until otherwise notified."

Addendum

About 10,000 people work for USAID, about two-thirds of whom work abroad, according to the Congressional Research Service, a nonpartisan research group that serves Congress (the figure does not include "institutional support" contractors). The agency has more than 60 regional and national offices and is allocated less than 1 percent of the total US federal budget, the publication writes.

US President Donald Trump froze all US foreign aid shortly after he took office last month. But a number of exceptions were made.

Rubio officially appointed to head USAID: how the US State Department explained

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
moroccoMorocco
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising