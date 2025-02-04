Rubio officially appointed to head USAID: how the US State Department explained

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been officially appointed acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. State Department said on February 3, UNN reports.

Details

"The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has long strayed from its original mission of responsibly advancing American interests abroad, and it is now clear that much of USAID's funding is not in the core national interest of the United States," the State Department said in a statement.

As an interim step toward gaining control and a better understanding of the agency's operations, President Donald Trump has appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as acting administrator - the State Department said.

Rubio, as indicated, also informed Congress that "a review of USAID's foreign assistance activities is underway with a view to possible reorganization.

"As we evaluate USAID and ensure it is aligned with the 'America First' agenda and the State Department's efforts, we will continue to protect the interests of the American people and ensure that their tax dollars are not wasted," the statement said.

US Secretary of State Rubio declares himself acting director of USAID - CNN