Rubio officially appointed to head USAID: how the US State Department explained

Rubio officially appointed to head USAID: how the US State Department explained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23781 views

Marco Rubio is appointed acting administrator of USAID. The U.S. State Department announces a review of the agency's activities due to inconsistency with national interests.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been officially appointed acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. State Department said on February 3, UNN reports.

Details

"The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has long strayed from its original mission of responsibly advancing American interests abroad, and it is now clear that much of USAID's funding is not in the core national interest of the United States," the State Department said in a statement.

As an interim step toward gaining control and a better understanding of the agency's operations, President Donald Trump has appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as acting administrator

- the State Department said.

Rubio, as indicated, also informed Congress that "a review of USAID's foreign assistance activities is underway with a view to possible reorganization.

"As we evaluate USAID and ensure it is aligned with the 'America First' agenda and the State Department's efforts, we will continue to protect the interests of the American people and ensure that their tax dollars are not wasted," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

