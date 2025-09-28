Ukraine defeated the Republic of Korea at the start of the 2025 Youth World Cup
The Ukrainian national football team defeated the Republic of Korea with a score of 2:1 at the Youth World Cup. Ukraine will play its next match against Panama on September 30 at 23:00.
Dmytro Mykhailenko's team defeated the South Koreans.
Dmytro Mykhailenko's team defeated the South Koreans. The "blue and yellows" topped the interim Group B table after the first match.
Ukraine will play its next match against Panama on Tuesday, September 30, at 11:00 PM Kyiv time. The other group match between Paraguay and Panama will take place at 2:00 AM Kyiv time.
Earlier, UNN reported that the 24th FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile begins on September 27, where Ukraine will play its first match against South Korea. The tournament will last until October 19, 2025.
Forum participants: Chile (as host); Spain, France, Italy, Ukraine, and Norway - from Europe; USA, Mexico, Cuba, and Panama - from CONCACAF; Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay - from South America; Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia - from Asia; New Zealand and New Caledonia - from Oceania; South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt - from Africa.