Fireworks exploded at a fair in Germany: 19 injured, including a child

In Germany, during celebrations at a fair in Düsseldorf, fireworks exploded at a low altitude. This resulted in injuries to at least 19 people, including a child. Due to the incident, the organizers prematurely ended the large-scale show, and the police are investigating the causes of the explosion, writes UNN with reference to Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Details

According to the publication, "at least 19 people were injured in a fireworks incident at a fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Friday evening."

"Among the injured were at least one child and four people who sustained serious injuries," the Düsseldorf fire department reported on Saturday morning.

Almost 80 firefighters and rescuers were called to the scene, as indicated. According to the information received, one of the fireworks "exploded at too low an altitude for unknown reasons during a large fireworks show late on Friday evening."

Police are investigating the causes of the incident but preliminarily believe it was an accident. It is reported that the organizers of the large-scale fair "Düsseldorfer Rheinkirmes" prematurely ended the celebration due to the incident.

In their statement, the organizers expressed deep regret over the incident. A spokesperson stated that they would now "consider the continuation of the fireworks tradition at the fair next year."

Addition

The fair, which originates from the annual celebration in honor of the city's patron saint Apollinaris, began on July 11 and will last until Sunday.

