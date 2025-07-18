Batumi restaurant shooting: Turkish citizen killed

On Friday, July 18, a shooting occurred in a restaurant in the Georgian city of Batumi, killing a man who was a citizen of Turkey. This was reported by Georgian media, according to UNN.

Details

The incident took place in the restaurant of the Le Méridien hotel on the territory of the Old Boulevard. According to preliminary data, an unknown person fired several shots at a middle-aged man, who died on the spot.

It is reported that the deceased was a citizen of Turkey - he was a visitor to the establishment. Other visitors and restaurant staff were not injured.

Law enforcement officers are currently working at the crime scene.

Reference

Batumi is located on the southeastern coast of the Black Sea, 375 km from Tbilisi and 20 km from the Georgian-Turkish state border. This city is the capital of the Adjara Autonomous Republic, and as of 2020, 169,095 people lived there.

Recall

