Jakarta Mosque Blast: Dozens Injured, 17-Year-Old Student Suspected
Kyiv • UNN
Dozens of people were injured in a blast at a Jakarta mosque on Friday. Police suspect a 17-year-old student from a nearby school.
Explosions occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque in Jakarta, injuring dozens of people. According to police, the suspect is a 17-year-old student from a nearby school. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Indonesian National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo stated: "We have identified the suspect in the crime and are currently investigating his surroundings, including his home and other belongings."
Eyewitnesses say the explosion was sudden and powerful.
We were so surprised by the sound, it was powerful... we ran outside
Police have not yet disclosed possible motives. A toy gun with inscriptions was found at the scene of the incident.
Recall
