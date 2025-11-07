Jakarta Mosque Blast: Dozens Injured, 17-Year-Old Student Suspected

Photo: Reuters

Explosions occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque in Jakarta, injuring dozens of people. According to police, the suspect is a 17-year-old student from a nearby school. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Indonesian National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo stated: "We have identified the suspect in the crime and are currently investigating his surroundings, including his home and other belongings."

Photo: Reuters

Eyewitnesses say the explosion was sudden and powerful.

We were so surprised by the sound, it was powerful... we ran outside – said school employee Lusiana.

Police have not yet disclosed possible motives. A toy gun with inscriptions was found at the scene of the incident.

Recall

Dozens of people were injured and hospitalized after an explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque located in a school complex in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.