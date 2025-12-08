100 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria have been released, but approximately the same number remain in captivity

Photo: AP

In Nigeria, 100 schoolchildren who were abducted last month from a Catholic school in Niger State have been released, but more than 100 students are still in captivity, the Christian Association of Nigeria reported, according to UNN.

Details

On November 21, armed men attacked St. Mary's Catholic School, abducting at least 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers. Fifty of those abducted managed to escape within the first hours after the attack.

Daniel Atori, a spokesman for the association in Niger State, said the church learned of the release of 100 children over the weekend. The released students are to be taken to the state capital, Minna, to meet with officials.

It is currently unclear how the schoolchildren were released or whether any arrests of the abductors have been made.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but locals blame armed gangs who regularly kidnap children and travelers for ransom in northern Nigeria.

This incident is one of a series of mass abductions that have occurred recently. Last month, 38 worshippers were released after a similar attack on a church in the southern state of Kwara.

