50 students in Nigeria escaped captivity after being kidnapped and returned home – Bloomberg

Photo: Reuters

Fifty students of a Catholic school in Nigeria, abducted on Friday, escaped from their captors and returned home. Some children hid in the bushes, others received help from local farmers, said Daniel Atori, spokesman for the founder of St. Mary's School in Papiri. More than 250 students and teachers are still in captivity. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

This is the second mass kidnapping in a week, intensifying scrutiny of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu after Donald Trump's statements about the persecution of Christians in the country.

The government is criticized for not doing enough to combat criminal groups, and Trump suggested a possible cessation of US financial aid to Nigeria if the violence continues. Due to the threat, authorities have closed dozens of schools, and parents are withdrawing their children from a federal educational institution in Abuja.

While we are relieved by the return of these 50 children who escaped, I urge all of you to continue praying for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims. — said the school's founder, Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna.

