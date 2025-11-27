State of emergency declared in Nigeria: President Tinubu orders massive reinforcement of army and police

Photo: Reuters

Against the backdrop of escalating armed violence, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency and launched large-scale measures to strengthen security forces across the country. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

President Bola Tinubu announced the imposition of a state of emergency in a televised address, stating the need to promptly strengthen defense structures. The police are to recruit an additional 20,000 officers, increasing their numbers to 50,000. National Youth Service Corps camps will be used to accelerate personnel training, and some officers who previously guarded VIPs will be redeployed to conflict zones after special training.

Tinubu also authorized the Department of State Services to deploy trained forest rangers and recruit new personnel to search for and neutralize armed groups in the forests.

There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil – the president emphasized.

The decision was made against the backdrop of a wave of attacks in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe, and Kwara states, where dozens of civilians were killed and abducted. Tinubu praised the security forces for freeing 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and 38 worshippers in Kwara, promising to secure the release of all hostages, including the abducted students from Niger State.

The head of state called on parliament to grant states more powers to create their own police structures, and religious institutions to strengthen security during gatherings. He also appealed to cattle breeders' associations to surrender illegal weapons, emphasizing the importance of ending conflicts with farmers.

I sympathize with the families who have lost loved ones and pay tribute to our brave soldiers, including Brigadier General Musa Ubi. Those who wish to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness – said Tinubu.

Nigeria has suffered for many years from violence by Islamist groups, bandit formations, and inter-communal clashes, which have killed thousands and forced millions to flee their homes.

