Photo: AP

In Nigeria, a court found the leader of the separatist IPOB movement, Nnamdi Kanu, guilty on seven terrorism-related charges, including carrying out attacks, incitement, and issuing violent "stay-at-home" orders. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Kanu, the founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has for years called for the creation of an independent state in southeastern Nigeria and, according to authorities, has been involved in violence and the manufacture of explosives for attacks on government institutions. IPOB is accused of involvement in extrajudicial killings and destabilizing the region, which is virtually paralyzed every Monday by violent "lockdowns."

The right to self-determination is a political right. Any self-determination not exercised in accordance with the Nigerian constitution is illegal. – emphasized Judge James Omotosho during the announcement of the decision.

Kanu sought to revive Biafra – an unrecognized state whose attempt at secession in 1967–1970 led to a bloody civil war with over three million dead. The IPOB leader was re-arrested in 2021 after escaping in 2015.

