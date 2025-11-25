All 24 schoolgirls abducted last week in Nigeria have been rescued

All 24 schoolgirls held by attackers after last week's mass kidnapping from a school in northwestern Nigeria have been rescued. This was reported by Bola Tinubu, according to Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

I am relieved that all 24 girls have been found. Now we must urgently deploy more troops to vulnerable areas to prevent further kidnappings. - said Tinubu.

Recall

On Friday, November 21, in Nigeria, in Niger State, armed criminals kidnapped students and teachers from St. Mary's Secondary Boarding School.

Fifty students of a Catholic school in Nigeria, kidnapped on Friday, escaped from their captors and returned home. Some children hid in bushes, others received help from local farmers, said Daniel Atori, spokesman for the founder of St. Mary's School in Papiri. More than 250 students and teachers are still held captive.