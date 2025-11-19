Zabarnyi's teammate recognized as Africa's best player in 2025: Moroccan Hakimi takes the title

Achraf Hakimi, the right-back for French club PSG, has been named Africa's best player in 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Confederation of African Football.

Details

"In a sky full of stars, one outshines all others. His name is Hakimi. Player of the Year," the statement reads.

In the nomination, Hakimi surpassed Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah from Egypt and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen from Nigeria.

Hakimi's compatriot Ghizlane Chebbak was also recognized as Africa's best female player.

Addition

In the 2024/2025 season, Achraf Hakimi played 55 matches in all tournaments, scoring 11 goals and providing 16 assists.

Together with PSG, Hakimi won Ligue 1, the French Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Champions League, scoring the first goal for the Parisians, which started the rout of Inter.

Recall

In Paris, at the Châtelet Theatre, the best player in the world for the 2024/2025 season was determined - the "Ballon d'Or" award. The winner of the men's "Ballon d'Or" was French PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé, and Barcelona footballer Aitana Bonmatí became the best female player in the world for the third time in a row.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport announced the winner of the Golden Boy award in 2025 - the best young European footballer under 21 was French "Paris Saint-Germain" winger Désiré Doué, for whom Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi plays.