Hakimi of PSG named African Player of the Year 2025

06:10 PM • 15288 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 25446 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 24659 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 34777 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 20958 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15915 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15864 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16574 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22151 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18887 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
November 19, 11:26 AM • 30649 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
November 19, 12:04 PM • 34563 views
Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it about
November 19, 12:37 PM • 7228 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
November 19, 02:12 PM • 23737 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers
November 19, 02:27 PM • 13957 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 34778 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
November 19, 02:12 PM • 23794 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
November 19, 12:04 PM • 34605 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 45499 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 45339 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Israel
Great Britain
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
November 19, 07:49 AM • 36377 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
November 18, 04:06 PM • 34811 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
November 18, 04:02 PM • 35859 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
November 18, 10:16 AM • 52717 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
November 18, 10:02 AM • 44859 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Hakimi of PSG named African Player of the Year 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi has been named African Player of the Year 2025, ahead of Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen. His compatriot Ghizlane Chebbak was named African Women's Player of the Year.

Hakimi of PSG named African Player of the Year 2025

Zabarnyi's teammate recognized as Africa's best player in 2025: Moroccan Hakimi takes the title

Achraf Hakimi, the right-back for French club PSG, has been named Africa's best player in 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Confederation of African Football.

Details

"In a sky full of stars, one outshines all others. His name is Hakimi. Player of the Year," the statement reads.

In the nomination, Hakimi surpassed Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah from Egypt and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen from Nigeria.

Hakimi's compatriot Ghizlane Chebbak was also recognized as Africa's best female player.

Addition

In the 2024/2025 season, Achraf Hakimi played 55 matches in all tournaments, scoring 11 goals and providing 16 assists.

Together with PSG, Hakimi won Ligue 1, the French Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Champions League, scoring the first goal for the Parisians, which started the rout of Inter.

Read also: PSG crushed Inter with a historic score and won the Champions League for the first time in history

Recall

In Paris, at the Châtelet Theatre, the best player in the world for the 2024/2025 season was determined - the "Ballon d'Or" award. The winner of the men's "Ballon d'Or" was French PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé, and Barcelona footballer Aitana Bonmatí became the best female player in the world for the third time in a row.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport announced the winner of the Golden Boy award in 2025 - the best young European footballer under 21 was French "Paris Saint-Germain" winger Désiré Doué, for whom Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi plays.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Nigeria
Egypt