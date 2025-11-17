Another US company is considering acquiring assets of Russia's Lukoil

American oil corporation Chevron is considering acquiring the foreign assets of Russia's Lukoil, which is under US sanctions. This is reported by the agency Reuters with reference to sources, UNN reports.

According to sources, Chevron may not be interested in all of the company's assets, but only in those where their interests already intersect with the Russian oil concern.

In particular, both companies operate in the Kazakh fields of Karachaganak and Tengiz. In addition, Lukoil has a stake in the Nigerian offshore project OML-140, which is operated by Chevron.

Reuters journalists contacted Chevron for comment. The company declined to comment on the possibility of acquiring Lukoil's assets, but stressed that it complies with the laws and regulations applicable to its business.

On Friday, November 14, Reuters reported, citing a source, that American private company Carlyle is exploring the possibility of buying Lukoil's foreign assets.

US sanctions against Russia

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday, October 22, officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

The Iraqi government plans to appeal to the US Treasury Department for a six-month waiver of sanctions against Lukoil. This will provide more time to sell the company's stake in the West Qurna-2 oil field.

