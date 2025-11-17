Oil prices stabilized after loading resumed in Novorossiysk

Oil prices remained stable on Monday after operations at Russia's Novorossiysk export hub resumed following a two-day disruption caused by a Ukrainian attack on the Black Sea port. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Brent prices fell by 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $64.31 per barrel, WTI by 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $59.99. Both benchmarks rose by more than 2% on Friday after a temporary suspension of exports from Novorossiysk and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, which affected the equivalent of 2% of global supplies.

The early weakening was due to the resumption of loadings in Novorossiysk, but it was short-lived... — said Scott Shelton, energy specialist at TP ICAP Group.

The Ukrainian military announced an attack on the Ryazan oil refinery last Saturday, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday that the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region was also affected.

Investors are trying to assess how Ukraine's attacks will affect Russian crude oil exports in the long term — noted Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

