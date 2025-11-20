$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Ethiopia received 12 historical artifacts that had been stored in Germany for over a century

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

12 historical artifacts, including crowns, shields, and paintings, have returned to Ethiopia after 100 years of storage with a German family. These items, collected in the 1920s, have been transferred to the Institute of Ethiopian Studies at Addis Ababa University.

Ethiopia received 12 historical artifacts that had been stored in Germany for over a century

Twelve historical artifacts have been officially returned to Ethiopia after being held by a German family for over 100 years. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The artifacts, collected in the 1920s by Franz Weiss, then German envoy to Ethiopia, and his wife Hedwig, were handed over on Wednesday to the Institute of Ethiopian Studies at Addis Ababa University.

The collection included crowns, shields, and paintings, which are considered culturally and historically significant in Ethiopia.

The artifacts are still a symbol of the long-standing and friendly relations between Germany and Ethiopia

- said Ferdinand von Weyhe, Germany's envoy to Ethiopia.

Professor Ramon Wiss, whose father was born during the family's diplomatic mission in Ethiopia, handed over the items at a ceremony attended by Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa.

He noted that the family sought to return the artifacts to "share their beauty with the public and preserve the culture and history associated with my father's birth."

According to the family, the items were either gifts or acquisitions.

I want to thank Professor Weiss's family for practically expressing their deep love for Ethiopia by carefully preserving these artifacts and, most importantly, ensuring their return to their homeland.

- said the Minister of Tourism.

She added that these items will soon be open to the public for research and academic study, calling it an important milestone in the preservation of Ethiopia's cultural heritage.

"We will continue our efforts to return ancient artifacts that are in the hands of private individuals and institutions around the world," she said.

Addition

Thousands of cultural artifacts were plundered during colonial rule in Africa.

Calls from African countries to return stolen items have had some success in recent years — although some are only returned on long-term loan.

In 2022, Germany was the first to return some of the famous Benin Bronzes to Nigeria in an attempt to come to terms with its "dark colonial past."

Recall

In November, the Vatican returned 62 artifacts to indigenous peoples of Canada, including an Inuit kayak, as part of a rethinking of the Catholic Church's role in suppressing indigenous cultures. These items, which were exhibited in Rome 100 years ago, will now be transferred to individual communities.

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the World
The Diplomat
charity
Rome
Nigeria
Ethiopia
Africa
Canada
Germany
Vatican City