Leader of failed coup in Benin in hiding, fate of hostages unknown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The leader of the failed coup in Benin, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, is in hiding. The fate of the hostages held by the rebels remains unclear.

Leader of failed coup in Benin in hiding, fate of hostages unknown

In Benin, a day after an attempted military coup, the alleged leader of the rebels, Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, is in hiding, and the whereabouts and fate of the hostages held by the rebels remain unclear. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Sunday morning, a group of soldiers calling themselves the Committee for Revival broke into the national television building. Under the leadership of Tigri, who was previously a member of President Patrice Talon's guard, eight soldiers announced the removal of the president, the dissolution of the government, and the suspension of state institutions.

Suppression

The coup was thwarted the same day by the Beninese army, supported by Nigerian air and ground forces. At least a dozen soldiers were reportedly arrested, but Tigri's whereabouts are currently unknown.

Government reaction

President Patrice Talon called the coup attempt a "senseless adventure" and stated that the situation was under control. He promised to punish the rebels and ensure the safety of the hostages, who are believed to include high-ranking military officers.

Currently, soldiers are on duty in the streets of Cotonou, the administrative center of Benin, and calm has returned. President Talon did not disclose the identities or exact number of hostages held.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
