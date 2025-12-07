Attempted coup in Benin: Country's Interior Ministry announces thwarting of rebellion

Photo: AP. President of Benin Patrice Talon

Benin's Interior Minister Alassane Seidou stated that the coup attempt, previously announced by a group of soldiers, was "foiled." This is reported by the media, writes UNN.

Details

In a video address on Facebook, Seidou announced that early on Sunday, December 7, "a small group of soldiers launched a rebellion with the aim of destabilizing the state and its institutions." The minister emphasized that the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership, "faithful to their oath, remained committed to the republic."

Earlier, a group of military personnel, calling themselves the Military Committee for Revival, appeared on Benin's state television, announcing the removal of President Patrice Talon, the dissolution of the government, and all state institutions. The soldiers stated that Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri had been appointed as the new leader of the military committee.

Reference

After gaining independence from France in 1960, Benin experienced numerous coups, but since 1991, the country has been considered politically stable.

