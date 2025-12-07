Coup d'état in Benin: military announce removal of President Talon and dissolution of government – media

On Sunday in Benin, a group of military officers announced that they had seized power in the country, declaring the removal of President Patrice Talon and the dissolution of the government. The military announced this on one of the national television channels, writes UNN.

Details

The military, who called themselves the Military Committee for Revival, appeared on state television SRTB. They announced that Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri had been appointed the new leader of Benin and that the country's borders were currently closed.

Residents of the commercial capital Cotonou reported hearing gunfire early Sunday morning. The situation in the city remains uncertain, with police and military deployed at strategically important intersections and around the port.

