December 6, 08:45 PM • 30206 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 41196 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 49690 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 48074 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 53914 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 53364 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39259 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 80127 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43575 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38795 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Coup d'état in Benin: military announce removal of President Talon and dissolution of government – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

A group of military officers in Benin announced a seizure of power, removing President Patrice Talon and dissolving the government. Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri has been appointed as the new leader, and the country's borders have been closed.

Coup d'état in Benin: military announce removal of President Talon and dissolution of government – media

On Sunday in Benin, a group of military officers announced that they had seized power in the country, declaring the removal of President Patrice Talon and the dissolution of the government. The military announced this on one of the national television channels, writes UNN.

Details

The military, who called themselves the Military Committee for Revival, appeared on state television SRTB. They announced that Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri had been appointed the new leader of Benin and that the country's borders were currently closed.

Residents of the commercial capital Cotonou reported hearing gunfire early Sunday morning. The situation in the city remains uncertain, with police and military deployed at strategically important intersections and around the port.

Coup in Guinea-Bissau: Military appoints new junta leader after forceful seizure of power27.11.25, 15:08 • 2554 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
