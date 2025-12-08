$42.060.13
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 11046 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 16588 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 22254 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 23119 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 16170 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 26151 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13373 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13426 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
December 8, 09:33 AM • 13318 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Popular news
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideoDecember 8, 06:54 AM • 19074 views
Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoDecember 8, 07:35 AM • 8782 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 20517 views
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 5904 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 17583 views
The Guardian

Nigeria sends troops and aircraft to Benin to suppress coup attempt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Nigeria has sent fighter jets and ground troops to Benin after a failed coup attempt. Nigerian President Tinubu is acting due to fears of spreading violence.

Nigeria sends troops and aircraft to Benin to suppress coup attempt

Nigeria on Monday sent fighter jets and ground troops to neighboring Benin to help restore order after a failed coup attempt, seeking to prevent a political crisis in a key West African trade corridor. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This is Nigeria's first foreign military intervention in almost a decade. Analysts note that President Bola Tinubu's actions are motivated by fears that an unfriendly military regime in Benin could lead to the spread of violence across Nigerian borders.

Coup d'état in Benin: military announce removal of President Talon and dissolution of government – media07.12.25, 11:52 • 4890 views

Nigerian President Tinubu sent fighter jets to establish control over Benin's airspace, while his ally, Beninese President Patrice Talon, tried to suppress a coup attempt by a small group of soldiers.

Tinubu's office stated that the operation includes surveillance and rapid intervention missions coordinated with Benin. The mission is expected to be reinforced by troops from Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ghana as part of the West African bloc ECOWAS.

Nigeria last intervened abroad in 2017 in Gambia, where President Yahya Jammeh quickly capitulated.

Attempted coup in Benin: Country's Interior Ministry announces thwarting of rebellion07.12.25, 14:23 • 6286 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
