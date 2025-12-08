Nigeria sends troops and aircraft to Benin to suppress coup attempt

Nigeria on Monday sent fighter jets and ground troops to neighboring Benin to help restore order after a failed coup attempt, seeking to prevent a political crisis in a key West African trade corridor. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This is Nigeria's first foreign military intervention in almost a decade. Analysts note that President Bola Tinubu's actions are motivated by fears that an unfriendly military regime in Benin could lead to the spread of violence across Nigerian borders.

Nigerian President Tinubu sent fighter jets to establish control over Benin's airspace, while his ally, Beninese President Patrice Talon, tried to suppress a coup attempt by a small group of soldiers.

Tinubu's office stated that the operation includes surveillance and rapid intervention missions coordinated with Benin. The mission is expected to be reinforced by troops from Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ghana as part of the West African bloc ECOWAS.

Nigeria last intervened abroad in 2017 in Gambia, where President Yahya Jammeh quickly capitulated.

