Boxer Anthony Joshua involved in a car accident in Nigeria: details

British boxer Anthony Joshua was injured and two people died in a car crash near Lagos, Nigeria, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Local police told the BBC that Joshua was taken to the hospital. They had previously reported that he sustained minor injuries but was "doing well."

Officials suspect that Joshua's car crashed into a stationary truck while overtaking at speed. Joshua was photographed in the back seat of the car, the publication writes.

Joshua, a 36-year-old heavyweight, has family roots in Sagamu, a city in Ogun State, Nigeria.

