Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5682 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 7958 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 12403 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 14036 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 35441 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54711 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 59095 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51855 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Boxer Anthony Joshua involved in a car accident in Nigeria: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1570 views

British boxer Anthony Joshua was injured in a car accident near Lagos, Nigeria, in which two people died. According to preliminary data, his car crashed into a truck while overtaking.

Boxer Anthony Joshua involved in a car accident in Nigeria: details

British boxer Anthony Joshua was injured and two people died in a car crash near Lagos, Nigeria, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Local police told the BBC that Joshua was taken to the hospital. They had previously reported that he sustained minor injuries but was "doing well."

Officials suspect that Joshua's car crashed into a stationary truck while overtaking at speed. Joshua was photographed in the back seat of the car, the publication writes.

Joshua, a 36-year-old heavyweight, has family roots in Sagamu, a city in Ogun State, Nigeria.

Broken jaw and Fury challenge: Joshua knocks out YouTuber Paul in sixth round in Miami20.12.25, 16:33 • 4316 views

Julia Shramko

SportsNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Nigeria