Broken jaw and Fury challenge: Joshua knocks out YouTuber Paul in sixth round in Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua secured his 29th career victory, knocking out Jake Paul in the sixth round. The fight was broadcast on Netflix, earning Joshua £210 million.

Broken jaw and Fury challenge: Joshua knocks out YouTuber Paul in sixth round in Miami

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua needed six rounds to stop boxing novice Jake Paul, who spent most of the fight in survival mode in one of the most glaring mismatches in the sport's history, UNN reports with reference to BBC Sport.

Details

Joshua looked increasingly frustrated as Paul refused to engage, dancing around the ring for a long time before the two-time world champion finally asserted himself, knocking down the YouTuber-turned-boxer twice in the fifth round. Paul was knocked down again in the sixth round before Joshua's powerful and clean right hand abruptly ended a surreal night at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The American was unable to get up after the count, and there was a palpable sense of relief in the arena when he was able to get to his feet and leave the ring unassisted.

"It wasn't the best performance," said the 36-year-old Joshua. "The ultimate goal was to pin Jake Paul down and hit him. It took a little longer than expected, but the right hand finally found its target."

Joshua secured his 29th victory in his professional career in 33 fights and can now focus his attention on a more serious challenge – specifically, a long-discussed showdown with Tyson Fury next year. "Come and fight one of the 'realest' fighters, next time with me, if you're really a bad guy," Joshua told his opponent.

Meanwhile, Paul failed to deliver on his promise to stage the biggest upset in sports history. Paul admitted he was "beaten" but insisted he would return and aim for a world heavyweight title. "I think my jaw is broken. But it was good, I'll be back and get a world title belt someday," he said.

On Saturday, YouTuber Jake Paul confirmed he suffered a "double jaw fracture" in his losing fight to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, AP reports.

The event was streamed live to over 300 million Netflix subscribers. Golf superstar Rory McIlroy, fresh off receiving the "Sports Personality of the Year" award, sat ringside alongside rappers Rick Ross and Timbaland.

This was not a competition designed to test Joshua's boxing abilities. It was entertainment created to attract attention and generate profit. Joshua will leave Miami with his share, reportedly £210 million (about $280 million), and is now expected to focus his attention on another warm-up opponent in February before a potential showdown with Fury later in 2026.

Usyk refused the IBF belt: Joshua and Dubois will compete for it

Julia Shramko

