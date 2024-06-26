Usyk refused the IBF belt: Joshua and Dubois will compete for it

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 105636 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 114495 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129783 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194761 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236860 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145719 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369730 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182168 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149716 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 105636 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 96252 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 114495 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 109878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129783 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4452 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7578 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13196 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14707 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18578 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Usyk refused the IBF belt: Joshua and Dubois will compete for it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14635 views

Usyk left the IBF belt vacant for Joshua and Dubois, calling it his "gift" for their fight.

Usyk refused the IBF belt: Joshua and Dubois will compete for it

Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usyk left the IBF heavyweight belt vacant for the fight between Britons Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. Usyk stated this in his video message on Instagram, reports UNN

Details

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will take place on September 21, 2024. Usyk said in an appeal that the IBF belt will be his "gift" for their fight.   

Hello everyone! Anthony and Daniel, listen up. I know the IBF belt is important to you. Let's call it my gift for September 21. Thank God for everything. Glory To Ukraine!

- Usyk stated in his appeal.

Addition 

A rematch between absolute heavyweight champion Alexander Usyk and Tyson Fury is scheduled for December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Sports
Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Oleksandr Usyk
Instagram
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41