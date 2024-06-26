Usyk refused the IBF belt: Joshua and Dubois will compete for it
Kyiv • UNN
Usyk left the IBF belt vacant for Joshua and Dubois, calling it his "gift" for their fight.
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usyk left the IBF heavyweight belt vacant for the fight between Britons Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. Usyk stated this in his video message on Instagram, reports UNN.
Details
The fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will take place on September 21, 2024. Usyk said in an appeal that the IBF belt will be his "gift" for their fight.
Hello everyone! Anthony and Daniel, listen up. I know the IBF belt is important to you. Let's call it my gift for September 21. Thank God for everything. Glory To Ukraine!
Addition
A rematch between absolute heavyweight champion Alexander Usyk and Tyson Fury is scheduled for December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.