Usyk refused the IBF belt: Joshua and Dubois will compete for it

Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usyk left the IBF heavyweight belt vacant for the fight between Britons Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. Usyk stated this in his video message on Instagram, reports UNN.

Details

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will take place on September 21, 2024. Usyk said in an appeal that the IBF belt will be his "gift" for their fight.

Hello everyone! Anthony and Daniel, listen up. I know the IBF belt is important to you. Let's call it my gift for September 21. Thank God for everything. Glory To Ukraine! - Usyk stated in his appeal.

Addition

A rematch between absolute heavyweight champion Alexander Usyk and Tyson Fury is scheduled for December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.