Nigeria offers asylum to Guinea-Bissau opposition candidate amid 'sham' coup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Nigeria is ready to offer protection to Guinea-Bissau's opposition presidential candidate Fernando Dias at its embassy following a military coup. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is pressuring the junta to restore constitutional order.

Nigeria offers asylum to Guinea-Bissau opposition candidate amid 'sham' coup
Photo: Reuters

Nigeria has declared its readiness to provide protection to the opposition presidential candidate of Guinea-Bissau, Fernando Dias, at its embassy in Bissau following a military coup that disrupted the announcement of election results. The offer comes amid pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the military, which seized power, to restore the country to constitutional order. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that President Bola Tinubu approved the request for Dias's protection "due to an immediate threat to his life." Nigeria also appealed to the ECOWAS stabilization forces to deploy additional units to ensure the safety of the opposition politician.

Military in Guinea-Bissau appoint ally of ousted president as prime minister28.11.25, 18:53 • 4058 views

During tense negotiations in Bissau, the ECOWAS delegation demanded the publication of the disputed election results and the restoration of democratic procedures. 

ECOWAS demands the restoration of constitutional order, as well as the continuation and logical conclusion of the electoral process 

— said Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister Timothy Musa Kabba. 

He also clarified that the final decision on further actions will be made by the ECOWAS heads of state on December 14.

The military, who appointed Major General Horta Inta-a as interim president, claim that the coup was necessary "to prevent a conspiracy by drug traffickers." The junta has banned demonstrations and strikes in an attempt to maintain full control after mass protests in the capital.

Coup in Guinea-Bissau: Military appoints new junta leader after forceful seizure of power27.11.25, 15:08 • 2512 views

Candidate Dias insists that he won the November 23 elections, and the opposition calls the coup an attempt by incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to prevent the announcement of his defeat.

The situation deepens long-standing political instability in Guinea-Bissau – a country that for years has remained a key transit point for drug trafficking and an arena for frequent military interventions.

Guinea-Bissau: President Embaló arrested, military claims to have "taken full control of the country"26.11.25, 19:09 • 3142 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Nigeria