On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 4328 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 6472 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 3434 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 6336 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 2810 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 2742 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 2110 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 6962 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 16936 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Guinea-Bissau: President Embaló arrested, military claims to have "taken full control of the country"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Three days after the presidential elections in Guinea-Bissau, head of state Umaro Sissoco Embaló was arrested. The military suspended the electoral process and closed the borders, imposing a curfew.

Guinea-Bissau: President Embaló arrested, military claims to have "taken full control of the country"

In Guinea-Bissau, three days after the presidential elections, the head of state was arrested, and uniformed individuals announced the suspension of the electoral process and the closure of borders, UNN reports with reference to Jeune Afrique.

The "Supreme Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" announced on Wednesday, November 26, the removal of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the establishment of "full control" over Guinea-Bissau, the "suspension of the electoral process," and the closure of land and air borders. A curfew was also imposed. This was announced in a press release read from the army headquarters in the capital by Brigadier General Denis N'Kanhka, head of the president's military office.

Earlier that day, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló himself informed Jeune Afrique of his arrest. He stated that around noon, uniformed men stormed the presidential palace while he was in his office. Chief of General Staff General Biague Na Ntan, Deputy Chief of Staff General Mamadu Touré, and Interior Minister Botche Candé were arrested simultaneously. According to Umaro Sissoco Embaló, all of them are reportedly being held at army headquarters.

He added that during this "coup," which he said was organized by the army chief of staff, no violence was committed against him. However, according to several sources, around noon, gunfire was heard near the presidential palace and near the offices of the electoral commission. Uniformed men also took up positions on the main road leading to the presidential palace.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro began serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempted coup26.11.25, 09:54 • 2136 views

The presidential elections were held on Sunday, November 23, and the incumbent president declared his victory, having received 65% of the votes, according to his own calculations. The election results were expected to be announced on Thursday. In recent hours, both the incumbent president's camp and the camp of his main opponent, outsider Fernando Dias da Costa, announced victory.

On Sunday, the voting proceeded peacefully, but in the absence of the main opposition candidate, Domingos Simões Pereira, who was barred from running. His party, the influential African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), nevertheless expressed its support for Fernando Dias.

On Wednesday, when Jeune Afrique contacted Domingos Simões Pereira, he explained that he was "at a meeting with observers from the African Union, including [former Nigerian President] Goodluck Jonathan, when we were informed that there was shooting in the city center." He added that, according to information he later received, soldiers tried to enter the offices of the electoral commission "to force its head to read out results that declared Umaro Sissoco Embaló the winner," while, according to him, "Fernando Dias, the candidate we support, won in the first round."

Since then, according to a source close to the two opposition figures, Domingos Simões Pereira and Fernando Dias were arrested by armed men and taken to an airbase.

Elite military officer becomes President of Madagascar: after the coup, Michael Randrianirina is sworn in as the country's leader17.10.25, 18:57 • 2421 view

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes