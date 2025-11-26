Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro began serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempted coup

$42.400.03
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 6048 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 7248 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 20482 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 37382 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 29443 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 27967 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23739 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 16112 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 15563 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
ISW: The Kremlin has scaled up the dissemination of the false narrative that Russia's victory is inevitableNovember 25, 10:20 PM • 4294 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 10:51 PM • 18606 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 17498 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT02:31 AM • 13515 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD03:33 AM • 12263 views
Publications
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 7672 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 37731 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 46835 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 97103 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 126859 views
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 19608 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 54464 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 72698 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 73389 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 80320 views
Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro began serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempted coup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to begin serving a 27-year prison sentence for conspiring to organize a military coup. Bolsonaro's lawyer plans to appeal, citing the court's divided decision.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro began serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempted coup

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to begin serving a 27-year prison sentence for conspiring to organize a military coup to overturn the results of the 2022 elections. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes demanded that his order be finally approved, which deprives Bolsonaro of the opportunity to file further appeals to overturn the decision.

Instead, Bolsonaro's lawyer Paulo Cunha Bueno wrote on X that his client still plans to appeal, arguing that the court's own rules allow for a final appeal, as the Supreme Court's decision was not unanimous.

Context

The former president and Trump ally, who was placed under house arrest in August, refused to concede defeat in the 2022 elections to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while his supporters stormed the presidential palace and other government buildings in January 2023.

The publication also notes that President Trump had previously threatened to impose sanctions on Brazilian goods if the country did not drop criminal charges against his ally.

In September, the Brazilian Supreme Court found 70-year-old ex-president Jair Bolsonaro guilty of conspiring to retain power after losing the 2022 elections and sentenced him to 27 years and three months in prison. He was found guilty on five counts, including attempted coup and leading an armed criminal organization.

Olga Rozgon

