Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro began serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempted coup

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to begin serving a 27-year prison sentence for conspiring to organize a military coup to overturn the results of the 2022 elections. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes demanded that his order be finally approved, which deprives Bolsonaro of the opportunity to file further appeals to overturn the decision.

Instead, Bolsonaro's lawyer Paulo Cunha Bueno wrote on X that his client still plans to appeal, arguing that the court's own rules allow for a final appeal, as the Supreme Court's decision was not unanimous.

Context

The former president and Trump ally, who was placed under house arrest in August, refused to concede defeat in the 2022 elections to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while his supporters stormed the presidential palace and other government buildings in January 2023.

The publication also notes that President Trump had previously threatened to impose sanctions on Brazilian goods if the country did not drop criminal charges against his ally.

In September, the Brazilian Supreme Court found 70-year-old ex-president Jair Bolsonaro guilty of conspiring to retain power after losing the 2022 elections and sentenced him to 27 years and three months in prison. He was found guilty on five counts, including attempted coup and leading an armed criminal organization.